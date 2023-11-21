Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 02:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 651.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 665 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 652.6 and closed at 651.5. The highest price reached during the day was 669.7, while the lowest was 652.6. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 143,704.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The total BSE volume for the day was 38,135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 02:11 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HDFC Life Insurance Company stock is 652.6 and the high price is 671.7.

21 Nov 2023, 01:54 PM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹665, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹651.5

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 665, which represents a 2.07 percent increase. The net change is 13.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

21 Nov 2023, 01:35 PM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days634.15
10 Days627.69
20 Days623.84
50 Days633.88
100 Days640.58
300 Days587.21
21 Nov 2023, 01:26 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Life

Top active call options for Hdfc Life at 21 Nov 13:26 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 10.5 (+76.47%) & 33.5 (+52.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Life at 21 Nov 13:26 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 1.55 (-58.11%) & 0.7 (-33.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

21 Nov 2023, 01:19 PM IST HDFC Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of 652.6 and a high price of 671.7 for the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 01:06 PM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹668.35, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹651.5

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 668.35, with a percent change of 2.59 and a net change of 16.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.59% or 16.85.

21 Nov 2023, 12:50 PM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 12:45 PM IST Hdfc Life November futures opened at 658.55 as against previous close of 653.65

HDFC Life is a leading insurance company in India. Its spot price is 668.85, with a bid price of 669.55 and an offer price of 669.85. The offer quantity is 1100 shares, while the bid quantity is also 1100 shares. The open interest stands at 16,008,300 shares. HDFC Life is a popular choice among investors due to its strong market presence and reliable performance in the insurance sector.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 12:32 PM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1602.74.350.271676.41216.1255251.6
SBI Life Insurance Company1420.6535.452.561434.41039.25142192.11
HDFC Life Insurance Company667.816.32.5690.9457.95143536.67
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company558.08.151.48615.55380.9580272.28
General Insurance Corporation Of India262.2-0.8-0.3265.65127.846000.37
21 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹651.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of HDFC Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 38,175 shares. The closing price of the stock was 651.5.

