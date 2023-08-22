Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plunges in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 625.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 624.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹625 and closed at ₹625.5. The stock reached a high of ₹629.25 and a low of ₹623.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently ₹134,296.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹690.9, while its 52-week low is ₹457.95. On the BSE, 27,365 shares of HDFC Life were traded.
22 Aug 2023, 09:03:07 AM IST
Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹624.8, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹625.5
As per the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is ₹624.8. It has seen a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.7, suggesting a slight decline in its value.
22 Aug 2023, 08:10:29 AM IST
Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹625.5 on last trading day
On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 27,365 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹625.5.
