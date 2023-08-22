comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 15:46:35
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.65 1.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.65 0.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.7 1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.45 -0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plunges in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 625.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 624.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 625 and closed at 625.5. The stock reached a high of 629.25 and a low of 623.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently 134,296.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 690.9, while its 52-week low is 457.95. On the BSE, 27,365 shares of HDFC Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:03:07 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹624.8, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹625.5

As per the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 624.8. It has seen a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.7, suggesting a slight decline in its value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:10:29 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹625.5 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 27,365 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 625.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App