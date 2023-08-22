Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 625.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 624.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 625 and closed at 625.5. The stock reached a high of 629.25 and a low of 623.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently 134,296.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 690.9, while its 52-week low is 457.95. On the BSE, 27,365 shares of HDFC Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹624.8, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹625.5

As per the current data, the stock price of HDFC Life is 624.8. It has seen a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.7, suggesting a slight decline in its value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹625.5 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 27,365 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 625.5.

