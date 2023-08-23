Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Slumps as Market Reacts Negatively

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹625 and closed at ₹624.85. The stock reached a high of ₹654.15 and a low of ₹625 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹136,660.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 229,084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.