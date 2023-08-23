Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Slumps as Market Reacts Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 635.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 633.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 625 and closed at 624.85. The stock reached a high of 654.15 and a low of 625 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 136,660.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 690.9 and 457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 229,084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹633.1, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹635.8

As of the latest data, HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a price of 633.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.42%, resulting in a net change of -2.7.

23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months7.39%
6 Months26.9%
YTD12.29%
1 Year12.21%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Life Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹635.8, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹624.85

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Life has increased by 1.75%, resulting in a net change of 10.95 rupees. The stock is currently priced at 635.8 rupees.

23 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹624.85 on last trading day

Summary: On the last day, HDFC Life witnessed a trading volume of 229,084 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock stood at 624.85.

