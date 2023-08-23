Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Slumps as Market Reacts Negatively

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹625 and closed at ₹624.85. The stock reached a high of ₹654.15 and a low of ₹625 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹136,660.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 229,084 shares.
As of the latest data, HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a price of ₹633.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.42%, resulting in a net change of -2.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|7.39%
|6 Months
|26.9%
|YTD
|12.29%
|1 Year
|12.21%
The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Life has increased by 1.75%, resulting in a net change of 10.95 rupees. The stock is currently priced at 635.8 rupees.
Summary: On the last day, HDFC Life witnessed a trading volume of 229,084 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock stood at ₹624.85.
