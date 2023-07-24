Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹661.1 and closed at ₹661.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹661.7, while the lowest price was ₹633.65. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently at ₹139,103.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life shares on that day was 190,590. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹654.5, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹647.25 The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹654.5, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 7.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% or 7.25 points. This information is important for investors as it provides an indication of the stock's performance in the market. Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹647.25 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹650.3, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% and the net change in the stock price is 3.05.

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹651, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹647.25 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹651 with a 0.58% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.75.

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹647.25, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹661.7 The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹647.25 with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -14.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.18% and the value has decreased by ₹14.45.

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹661.7 yesterday On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 190,590. The closing price for the day was ₹661.7.