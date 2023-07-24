comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 647.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 654.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 661.1 and closed at 661.7. The highest price reached during the day was 661.7, while the lowest price was 633.65. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently at 139,103.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life shares on that day was 190,590.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:52:48 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹654.5, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹647.25

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 654.5, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 7.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% or 7.25 points. This information is important for investors as it provides an indication of the stock's performance in the market.

24 Jul 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:33:32 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹650.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹647.25

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 650.3, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% and the net change in the stock price is 3.05.

24 Jul 2023, 09:16:02 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹651, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹647.25

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 651 with a 0.58% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.75.

24 Jul 2023, 09:05:08 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹647.25, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹661.7

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 647.25 with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -14.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.18% and the value has decreased by 14.45.

24 Jul 2023, 08:24:52 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹661.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 190,590. The closing price for the day was 661.7.

