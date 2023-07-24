Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹661.1 and closed at ₹661.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹661.7, while the lowest price was ₹633.65. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently at ₹139,103.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life shares on that day was 190,590.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.