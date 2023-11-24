Hello User
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock takes a hit in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 668.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 664.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 669 and closed at 668.55. The stock reached a high of 676.95 and a low of 659.8 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is currently at 142,887.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,175 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹664.65, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹668.55

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 664.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.58%, resulting in a net change of -3.9.

24 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹668.55 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 93,175 shares and closed at a price of 668.55.

