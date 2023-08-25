Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Soars in Positive Trading Trend

Hdfc Life opened at ₹632.55 and closed at ₹632.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹637.2 and a low of ₹628.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹135,531.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,336 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Life August futures opened at 629.1 as against previous close of 630.2 HDFC Life is a leading insurance company with a spot price of 633.1. The bid and offer prices are 632.45 and 632.75 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1100. The open interest stands at 17,397,600. HDFC Life offers a range of insurance products and services to meet the financial needs of individuals and families.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.33% 3 Months 4.51% 6 Months 29.51% YTD 11.35% 1 Year 11.27%

