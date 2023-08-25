comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Soars in Positive Trading Trend

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 630.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 633.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

Hdfc Life opened at 632.55 and closed at 632.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 637.2 and a low of 628.8. The company's market capitalization is 135,531.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,336 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:06:40 AM IST

Hdfc Life August futures opened at 629.1 as against previous close of 630.2

HDFC Life is a leading insurance company with a spot price of 633.1. The bid and offer prices are 632.45 and 632.75 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 1100. The open interest stands at 17,397,600. HDFC Life offers a range of insurance products and services to meet the financial needs of individuals and families.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:06:12 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹633.25, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹630.55

The current data of HDFC Life stock shows that the stock price is 633.25, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 2.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.43% and the net change in the stock price is 2.7.

Click here for Hdfc Life Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:41:42 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹633.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹630.55

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 633.5, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% and has gained 2.95 points. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32:10 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.33%
3 Months4.51%
6 Months29.51%
YTD11.35%
1 Year11.27%
25 Aug 2023, 09:01:05 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹630.55, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹632.8

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 630.55 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

25 Aug 2023, 08:25:09 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹632.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,336 shares. The closing price of the shares was 632.8.

