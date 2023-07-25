Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹651.05 and closed at ₹647.25. The stock reached a high of ₹660.1 and a low of ₹647. The company has a market capitalization of ₹139,801.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The trading volume on the BSE was 73,585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.