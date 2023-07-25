Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 647.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 650.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 651.05 and closed at 647.25. The stock reached a high of 660.1 and a low of 647. The company has a market capitalization of 139,801.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The trading volume on the BSE was 73,585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹647.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a volume of 73,585 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 647.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.