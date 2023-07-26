Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 653.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 651.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Hdfc Life's stock opened at ₹653.15 and closed at ₹653.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹659.9 and a low of ₹650.1. The market capitalization of Hdfc Life is ₹140,080.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹690.9 and ₹457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Hdfc Life was 86,580 shares.
26 Jul 2023, 08:08:29 AM IST
