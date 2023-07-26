comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 653.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 651.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

Hdfc Life's stock opened at 653.15 and closed at 653.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 659.9 and a low of 650.1. The market capitalization of Hdfc Life is 140,080.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 690.9 and 457.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Hdfc Life was 86,580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:08:29 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹653.35 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 86,580 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was recorded at 653.35 per share.

