Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 651.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 657.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Life opened at ₹651.15 and closed at ₹651.8. The highest price was ₹660, while the lowest price was ₹647.9. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹141,370.4 crore. The 52-week high is ₹690.9, and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 77,824 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:22:21 AM IST
Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹651.8 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for HDFC Life was 77824 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹651.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!