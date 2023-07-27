Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 651.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 657.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 651.15 and closed at 651.8. The highest price was 660, while the lowest price was 647.9. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 141,370.4 crore. The 52-week high is 690.9, and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 77,824 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹651.8 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for HDFC Life was 77824 shares. The closing price of the shares was 651.8.

