Mon Aug 28 2023 09:41:43
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life sees positive trading gains today
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life sees positive trading gains today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 628.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 628.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

HDFC Life's stock opened at 630.5 and closed at 630.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 635.55 and a low of 626 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 135,026.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:42:29 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.4, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹628.2

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 628.4, with a small percent change of 0.03. This indicates that there has been a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock of HDFC Life is relatively stable and has experienced a small positive movement.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34:53 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.38%
3 Months4.85%
6 Months30.12%
YTD10.96%
1 Year10.03%
28 Aug 2023, 09:07:12 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹628.2, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹630.55

The current price of HDFC Life stock is 628.2 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.37% and has a net decrease of 2.35.

28 Aug 2023, 08:10:41 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹630.55 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 37,990 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 630.55.

