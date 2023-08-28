Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life sees positive trading gains today

HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹630.5 and closed at ₹630.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹635.55 and a low of ₹626 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹135,026.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,990 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹628.4, with a small percent change of 0.03. This indicates that there has been a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock of HDFC Life is relatively stable and has experienced a small positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.38%
|3 Months
|4.85%
|6 Months
|30.12%
|YTD
|10.96%
|1 Year
|10.03%
The current price of HDFC Life stock is ₹628.2 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.37% and has a net decrease of ₹2.35.
On the last day, HDFC Life had a trading volume of 37,990 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹630.55.
