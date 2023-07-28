Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹655.05 and closed at ₹658.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹668.2, while the low was ₹655.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹142,326.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, while the 52-week low is ₹457.95. On the BSE, a total of 48,655 shares of HDFC Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.