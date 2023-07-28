comScore
Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 662.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 663.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at 655.05 and closed at 658.35. The stock's high for the day was 668.2, while the low was 655.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at 142,326.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. On the BSE, a total of 48,655 shares of HDFC Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:18:14 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price NSE Live :Hdfc Life trading at ₹663.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹662.25

HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a price of 663.05. The stock has experienced a small percentage change of 0.12, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

28 Jul 2023, 09:03:48 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹662.25, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹658.35

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 662.25. It has experienced a 0.59% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.9.

28 Jul 2023, 08:16:51 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹658.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life on the BSE had a volume of 48,655 shares. The closing price for the stock was 658.35.

