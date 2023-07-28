Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, HDFC Life's stock opened at ₹655.05 and closed at ₹658.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹668.2, while the low was ₹655.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹142,326.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, while the 52-week low is ₹457.95. On the BSE, a total of 48,655 shares of HDFC Life were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HDFC Life stock is currently trading at a price of ₹663.05. The stock has experienced a small percentage change of 0.12, resulting in a net change of 0.8.
The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹662.25. It has experienced a 0.59% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.9.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Life on the BSE had a volume of 48,655 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹658.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!