Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at ₹629.95 and closed at ₹628.2. The stock had a high of ₹631.85 and a low of ₹625. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹134,768.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9, while the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 26,439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹627, which represents a decrease of 0.19% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.2.
