Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 628.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 627 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 629.95 and closed at 628.2. The stock had a high of 631.85 and a low of 625. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 134,768.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 26,439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹627, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹628.2

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 627, which represents a decrease of 0.19% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.2.

29 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹628.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Life had a BSE volume of 26,439 shares. The closing price for the stock was 628.2.

