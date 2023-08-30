comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Soars with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 634.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc LifePremium
Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 627.2 and closed at 627.15. The stock reached a high of 636 and a low of 626. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 136,552.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9 and the 52-week low is 457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 37,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:40:50 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price update :Hdfc Life trading at ₹636.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹634.4

The current stock price of HDFC Life is 636.05 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% from its previous value and the net change in price is 1.65.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34:21 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:33:22 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.15%
3 Months4.99%
6 Months29.89%
YTD12.12%
1 Year13.18%
30 Aug 2023, 09:03:17 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Today :Hdfc Life trading at ₹635.3, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹627.15

The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is 635.3. There has been a 1.3 percent change, with a net change of 8.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

30 Aug 2023, 08:14:13 AM IST

Hdfc Life share price Live :Hdfc Life closed at ₹627.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, there were 37,637 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 627.15 per share.

