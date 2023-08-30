Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at ₹627.2 and closed at ₹627.15. The stock reached a high of ₹636 and a low of ₹626. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹136,552.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 37,637 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of HDFC Life is ₹636.05 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% from its previous value and the net change in price is 1.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.15%
|3 Months
|4.99%
|6 Months
|29.89%
|YTD
|12.12%
|1 Year
|13.18%
The current data for HDFC Life stock shows that the price is ₹635.3. There has been a 1.3 percent change, with a net change of 8.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
On the last day of trading for HDFC Life on the BSE, there were 37,637 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹627.15 per share.
