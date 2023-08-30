Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at ₹627.2 and closed at ₹627.15. The stock reached a high of ₹636 and a low of ₹626. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is ₹136,552.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹690.9 and the 52-week low is ₹457.95. The BSE volume for HDFC Life was 37,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.