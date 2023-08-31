Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 634.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 637.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life

On the last day, HDFC Life opened at 630.2 and closed at 634.4. The stock reached a high of 639.8 and a low of 630.2 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Life is 136,929.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 690.9, while the 52-week low is 457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,549 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

