Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹617.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹617.1. The stock reached a high of ₹618.9 and a low of ₹611.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹132,880.7 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a significant range within its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume for the day was 22,950 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|620.23
|Support 1
|612.43
|Resistance 2
|623.47
|Support 2
|607.87
|Resistance 3
|628.03
|Support 3
|604.63
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 31.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 22 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹618.9 & ₹611.1 yesterday to end at ₹616.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend