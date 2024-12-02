Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 657.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 655.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 668.05 and closed at 657.6, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 674.1 and a low of 651.6 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 141,537.2 crores. Over the past year, the stock hit a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.1. BSE recorded a trading volume of 133,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 23.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131415
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3431 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 133 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹657.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 674.1 & 651.6 yesterday to end at 655.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

