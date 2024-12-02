Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹668.05 and closed at ₹657.6, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹674.1 and a low of ₹651.6 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹141,537.2 crores. Over the past year, the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. BSE recorded a trading volume of 133,988 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 23.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 133 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹674.1 & ₹651.6 yesterday to end at ₹655.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.