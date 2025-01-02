Explore
Thu Jan 02 2025 09:07:07
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 616.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 617.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened and closed at 616.9, indicating stability in its price. The stock reached a high of 619.3 and a low of 613.5 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 132,837.7 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects resilience, considering its 52-week high of 760.95 and low of 511.1. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at 21,819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:16:28 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Life has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at 615.10. Over the past year, HDFC Life's shares have declined by 4.38%, also settling at 615.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.85%
3 Months-6.72%
6 Months3.53%
YTD0.02%
1 Year-4.38%
02 Jan 2025, 09:05:08 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HDFC Life Insurance, NMDC, RailTel Corporation, and more

02 Jan 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1620.47Support 1614.67
Resistance 2622.78Support 2611.18
Resistance 3626.27Support 3608.87
02 Jan 2025, 08:35:55 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 31.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131315
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 1408 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3601 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1386 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:00:14 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹616.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 619.3 & 613.5 yesterday to end at 617.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

