Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened and closed at ₹616.9, indicating stability in its price. The stock reached a high of ₹619.3 and a low of ₹613.5 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹132,837.7 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects resilience, considering its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at 21,819 shares.
Hdfc Life Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Life Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Life has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹615.10. Over the past year, HDFC Life's shares have declined by 4.38%, also settling at ₹615.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.85%
|3 Months
|-6.72%
|6 Months
|3.53%
|YTD
|0.02%
|1 Year
|-4.38%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|620.47
|Support 1
|614.67
|Resistance 2
|622.78
|Support 2
|611.18
|Resistance 3
|626.27
|Support 3
|608.87
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 31.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 1408 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3601 k
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1386 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹616.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹619.3 & ₹613.5 yesterday to end at ₹617.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend