Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹654.95 and closed at ₹657.55, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹654.95 and a low of ₹639.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹141,547.9 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,857 shares.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|650.72
|Support 1
|635.12
|Resistance 2
|660.63
|Support 2
|629.43
|Resistance 3
|666.32
|Support 3
|619.52
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 26.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹654.95 & ₹639.35 yesterday to end at ₹640.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend