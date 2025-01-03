Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹617 and closed slightly higher at ₹617.15. The stock reached a high of ₹621 and a low of ₹613.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹133,472.6 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a significant range compared to its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and low of ₹511.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 41,297 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹617.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹621 & ₹613.25 yesterday to end at ₹620. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend