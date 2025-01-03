Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 617.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 620 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 617 and closed slightly higher at 617.15. The stock reached a high of 621 and a low of 613.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 133,472.6 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a significant range compared to its 52-week high of 760.95 and low of 511.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 41,297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹617.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 621 & 613.25 yesterday to end at 620. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

