Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹646.5 and closed at ₹640.25, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹646.5 and a low of ₹632.35 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹136,436.9 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 120,792 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 118.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹646.5 & ₹632.35 yesterday to end at ₹634.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend