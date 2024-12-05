Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened and closed at ₹634.15, with a high of ₹651 and a low of ₹634.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,933.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 187,748 shares, reflecting investor activity and interest in the stock.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|656.08
|Support 1
|639.23
|Resistance 2
|661.97
|Support 2
|628.27
|Resistance 3
|672.93
|Support 3
|622.38
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 24.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹651 & ₹634.15 yesterday to end at ₹650.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.