Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 625.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 633.30 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 629.60 and closed at 625.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 638.80 and a low of 624.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 133,741.60 crore, HDFC Life's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 760.95 and low of 511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 12:47 PM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 31.51% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Life's trading volume has increased by 31.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 629, reflecting a rise of 0.55%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in stock prices.

05 Feb 2025, 12:36 PM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life touched a high of 636.0 & a low of 631.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 631.23 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 626.72 & 622.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1634.88Support 1630.63
Resistance 2637.57Support 2629.07
Resistance 3639.13Support 3626.38
05 Feb 2025, 12:24 PM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Life share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

05 Feb 2025, 12:22 PM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days624.32
10 Days623.87
20 Days619.03
50 Days630.51
100 Days672.28
300 Days649.01
05 Feb 2025, 12:10 PM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹625.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 638.80 & 624.90 yesterday to end at 633.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.