Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹629.60 and closed at ₹625.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹638.80 and a low of ₹624.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹133,741.60 crore, HDFC Life's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and low of ₹511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,308 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Life's trading volume has increased by 31.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹629, reflecting a rise of 0.55%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in stock prices.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life touched a high of 636.0 & a low of 631.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 631.23 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 626.72 & 622.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|634.88
|Support 1
|630.63
|Resistance 2
|637.57
|Support 2
|629.07
|Resistance 3
|639.13
|Support 3
|626.38
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Life share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|624.32
|10 Days
|623.87
|20 Days
|619.03
|50 Days
|630.51
|100 Days
|672.28
|300 Days
|649.01
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹638.80 & ₹624.90 yesterday to end at ₹633.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.