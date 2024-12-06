Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 650.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 644.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 650 and closed slightly higher at 650.2. The stock reached a high of 653.65 and a low of 639.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,38,406 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a stable trading environment. The stock's 52-week high stands at 760.95, while the low is at 511.1. BSE reported a trading volume of 46,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:22:12 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at 645.60. Over the past year, however, the price has declined by 5.05%, also settling at 645.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.21%
3 Months-14.0%
6 Months15.83%
YTD-0.55%
1 Year-5.05%
06 Dec 2024, 08:48:12 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1652.22Support 1638.12
Resistance 2659.98Support 2631.78
Resistance 3666.32Support 3624.02
06 Dec 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 25.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131415
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4154 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 46 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:05:19 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Life closed at ₹650.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 653.65 & 639.55 yesterday to end at 644.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

