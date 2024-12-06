Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹650 and closed slightly higher at ₹650.2. The stock reached a high of ₹653.65 and a low of ₹639.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,38,406 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a stable trading environment. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹760.95, while the low is at ₹511.1. BSE reported a trading volume of 46,056 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹645.60. Over the past year, however, the price has declined by 5.05%, also settling at ₹645.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.21%
|3 Months
|-14.0%
|6 Months
|15.83%
|YTD
|-0.55%
|1 Year
|-5.05%
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|652.22
|Support 1
|638.12
|Resistance 2
|659.98
|Support 2
|631.78
|Resistance 3
|666.32
|Support 3
|624.02
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 25.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 46 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹653.65 & ₹639.55 yesterday to end at ₹644.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend