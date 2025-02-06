Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 625.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.10 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 629.60 and closed lower at 625.55. The stock reached a high of 638.80 and a low of 624.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 134,796.55 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10. Trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 20,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 24.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161314
    Buy13131212
    Hold4455
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
06 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3859 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 20 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹625.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 638.80 & 624.90 yesterday to end at 626.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.