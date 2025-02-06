Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹629.60 and closed lower at ₹625.55. The stock reached a high of ₹638.80 and a low of ₹624.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹134,796.55 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10. Trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 20,255 shares.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 24.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|13
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 20 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹638.80 & ₹624.90 yesterday to end at ₹626.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.