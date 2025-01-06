Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹621.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹620. The stock reached a high of ₹624 and a low of ₹615.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹134,086 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects its standing in the market, with a notable 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume recorded was 54,362 shares.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹624 & ₹615.7 yesterday to end at ₹623.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.