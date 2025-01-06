Hello User
Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 620 per share. The stock is currently trading at 623.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 621.65 and closed slightly lower at 620. The stock reached a high of 624 and a low of 615.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of 134,086 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects its standing in the market, with a notable 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.1. The BSE volume recorded was 54,362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3186 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹620 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 624 & 615.7 yesterday to end at 623.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

