Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹625.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹623.05. The stock reached a high of ₹628.2 and a low of ₹603.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹130,416.4 crore, HDFC Life's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume recorded was 105,268 shares traded.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|623.25
|Support 1
|598.1
|Resistance 2
|638.3
|Support 2
|588.0
|Resistance 3
|648.4
|Support 3
|572.95
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹807.0, 33.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 85.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹628.2 & ₹603.05 yesterday to end at ₹606.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend