Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹604.05 and closed at ₹606.1, with a high of ₹620.3 and a low of ₹604.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,33,408 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1. The BSE volume for the day was 57,034 shares, indicating a modest trading activity.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹619.40. Over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 4.03%, also settling at ₹619.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|-8.87%
|6 Months
|-0.61%
|YTD
|0.45%
|1 Year
|-4.03%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|624.92
|Support 1
|608.67
|Resistance 2
|630.73
|Support 2
|598.23
|Resistance 3
|641.17
|Support 3
|592.42
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹807.0, 30.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3088 k
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹606.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹620.3 & ₹604.05 yesterday to end at ₹619.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend