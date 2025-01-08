Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 606.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 604.05 and closed at 606.1, with a high of 620.3 and a low of 604.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,33,408 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.1. The BSE volume for the day was 57,034 shares, indicating a modest trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at 619.40. Over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 4.03%, also settling at 619.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months-8.87%
6 Months-0.61%
YTD0.45%
1 Year-4.03%
08 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1624.92Support 1608.67
Resistance 2630.73Support 2598.23
Resistance 3641.17Support 3592.42
08 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 807.0, 30.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131315
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3088 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹606.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 620.3 & 604.05 yesterday to end at 619.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.