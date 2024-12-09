Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:34:01
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 812.65 -0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.90 -0.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.75 0.35%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,311.00 -0.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 468.35 -0.62%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Shares Rise as Market Shows Positive Momentum
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Shares Rise as Market Shows Positive Momentum

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 636.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 643.55 and closed slightly higher at 643.90. The stock reached a high of 647.90 and a low of 635.30 during the day. HDFC Life's market capitalization stands at 136,974.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 110,871 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:31:32 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life trading at ₹639.85, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹636.8

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life share price is at 639.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 631.93 and 644.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 631.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 644.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:15:13 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 0.22%, currently trading at 638.20. However, over the past year, HDFC Life shares have declined by 6.16%, also priced at 638.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.23%
3 Months-14.35%
6 Months13.07%
YTD-1.58%
1 Year-6.16%
09 Dec 2024, 08:45:31 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.53Support 1631.93
Resistance 2652.52Support 2627.32
Resistance 3657.13Support 3619.33
09 Dec 2024, 08:31:07 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 27.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131415
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:16:02 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4334 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:01:43 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Life closed at ₹643.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 647.9 & 635.3 yesterday to end at 636.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue