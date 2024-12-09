Hdfc Life share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Life Shares Rise as Market Shows Positive Momentum

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹643.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹643.90. The stock reached a high of ₹647.90 and a low of ₹635.30 during the day. HDFC Life's market capitalization stands at ₹136,974.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 110,871 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life share price is at ₹639.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹631.93 and ₹644.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹631.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 644.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 0.22%, currently trading at ₹638.20. However, over the past year, HDFC Life shares have declined by 6.16%, also priced at ₹638.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.23%
|3 Months
|-14.35%
|6 Months
|13.07%
|YTD
|-1.58%
|1 Year
|-6.16%
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|644.53
|Support 1
|631.93
|Resistance 2
|652.52
|Support 2
|627.32
|Resistance 3
|657.13
|Support 3
|619.33
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 27.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹647.9 & ₹635.3 yesterday to end at ₹636.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend