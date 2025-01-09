Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹620 and closed slightly lower at ₹619.55. The stock reached a high of ₹622 and a low of ₹615.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹133,009.9 crores, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹511.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,069 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1861 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹622 & ₹615.2 yesterday to end at ₹617.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend