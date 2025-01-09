Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 619.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 617.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 620 and closed slightly lower at 619.55. The stock reached a high of 622 and a low of 615.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of 133,009.9 crores, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 760.95 and above its 52-week low of 511.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 1883 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2872 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1861 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹619.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 622 & 615.2 yesterday to end at 617.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.