Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹636.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹636.8. The stock reached a high of ₹646 and a low of ₹635.4, with a total trading volume of 90,945 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹138,115.5 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.1.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 26.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹646 & ₹635.4 yesterday to end at ₹641.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend