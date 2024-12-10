Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 636.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 636.9 and closed slightly lower at 636.8. The stock reached a high of 646 and a low of 635.4, with a total trading volume of 90,945 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 138,115.5 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 760.95 and a low of 511.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 810.0, 26.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131415
    Buy12121211
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4441 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Life closed at ₹636.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 646 & 635.4 yesterday to end at 641.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.