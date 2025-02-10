Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹633.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹632. The stock reached a high of ₹637.40 and a low of ₹624.90 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹136,723.44 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Life has seen a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10, with a trading volume of 43,137 shares on the BSE.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|641.3
|Support 1
|628.8
|Resistance 2
|645.6
|Support 2
|620.6
|Resistance 3
|653.8
|Support 3
|616.3
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 22.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|14
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹637.40 & ₹624.90 yesterday to end at ₹635.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.