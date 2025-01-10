Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹615 and closed at ₹617.55, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹620.65 and a low of ₹610.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹132,148.95 crore, HDFC Life's shares traded a total volume of 16,496 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range has been between ₹511.10 and ₹760.95.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|619.7
|Support 1
|609.25
|Resistance 2
|625.4
|Support 2
|604.5
|Resistance 3
|630.15
|Support 3
|598.8
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹805.0, 31.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 16 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹620.65 & ₹610.2 yesterday to end at ₹614. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend