Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹641.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹641.45. The stock reached a high of ₹643.9 and a low of ₹630.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹136,286.3 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy, especially against its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and low of ₹511.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 49,582 shares.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|642.47
|Support 1
|628.97
|Resistance 2
|649.93
|Support 2
|622.93
|Resistance 3
|655.97
|Support 3
|615.47
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹810.0, 27.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 49 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹643.9 & ₹630.4 yesterday to end at ₹633.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend