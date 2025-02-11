Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened and closed at ₹635.05, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹640.80 and a low of ₹627. With a market capitalization of ₹136,271.32 crore, HDFC Life continues to show resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹760.95, while the low is ₹511.10, with a trading volume of 44,215 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹640.80 & ₹627 yesterday to end at ₹632.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.