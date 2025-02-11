Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 635.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened and closed at 635.05, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 640.80 and a low of 627. With a market capitalization of 136,271.32 crore, HDFC Life continues to show resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 760.95, while the low is 511.10, with a trading volume of 44,215 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4047 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹635.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 640.80 & 627 yesterday to end at 632.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.