Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 634.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 636 and closed slightly lower at 634.3. The stock reached a high of 636.05 and a low of 631.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 136,576.8 crore, HDFC Life's share performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 760.95 and low of 511.1. A total of 6,935 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹634.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 636.05 & 631.25 yesterday to end at 631.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

