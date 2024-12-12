Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹636 and closed slightly lower at ₹634.3. The stock reached a high of ₹636.05 and a low of ₹631.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹136,576.8 crore, HDFC Life's share performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹760.95 and low of ₹511.1. A total of 6,935 shares were traded on the BSE.
12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
