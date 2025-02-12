Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 12 2025 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.10 -0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.40 -1.21%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.70 0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.95 -1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.95 0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.40 %. The stock closed at 635.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 620.10 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 630.05 and closed at 635.35, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 633.50 and a low of 613.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,33,504.77 crore, HDFC Life's 52-week performance shows a high of 760.95 and a low of 511.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 29,210 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:16:23 AM IST

Hdfc Life Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has decreased by 0.45%, currently trading at 616.00. Over the past year, HDFC Life shares have seen a price increase of 7.44%, reaching 616.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.63%
3 Months-8.4%
6 Months-9.5%
YTD3.02%
1 Year7.44%
12 Feb 2025, 09:02:06 AM IST

Policybazaar and HDFC Life Collaborate to introduce 100% Claim Assurance with HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate

https://www.livemint.com/brand-stories/policybazaar-and-hdfc-life-collaborate-to-introduce-100-claim-assurance-with-hdfc-life-click-2-protect-ultimate-11739284999332.html

12 Feb 2025, 08:50:18 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1631.17Support 1611.37
Resistance 2642.23Support 2602.63
Resistance 3650.97Support 3591.57
12 Feb 2025, 08:34:55 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 25.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161414
    Buy13131212
    Hold4455
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:20:45 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3872 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 29 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:01:00 AM IST

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹635.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 633.50 & 613.70 yesterday to end at 620.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue