Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹630.05 and closed at ₹635.35, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹633.50 and a low of ₹613.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,33,504.77 crore, HDFC Life's 52-week performance shows a high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 29,210 shares traded.
Hdfc Life Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has decreased by 0.45%, currently trading at ₹616.00. Over the past year, HDFC Life shares have seen a price increase of 7.44%, reaching ₹616.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.63%
|3 Months
|-8.4%
|6 Months
|-9.5%
|YTD
|3.02%
|1 Year
|7.44%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|631.17
|Support 1
|611.37
|Resistance 2
|642.23
|Support 2
|602.63
|Resistance 3
|650.97
|Support 3
|591.57
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 25.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|14
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 29 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹633.50 & ₹613.70 yesterday to end at ₹620.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend