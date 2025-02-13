Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹616.05 and closed at ₹618.80, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹636.95 and a low of ₹607.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹135,441.89 crore, HDFC Life remains within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of ₹511.10 to a high of ₹760.95. The BSE volume for the day was 69,158 shares.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹631.60. Over the past year, HDFC Life shares have appreciated by 7.44%, also reaching ₹631.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.63%
|3 Months
|-8.4%
|6 Months
|-9.5%
|YTD
|3.02%
|1 Year
|7.44%
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|641.93
|Support 1
|612.78
|Resistance 2
|654.02
|Support 2
|595.72
|Resistance 3
|671.08
|Support 3
|583.63
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 23.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|14
|14
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2722 k
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹618.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹636.95 & ₹607.80 yesterday to end at ₹629.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.