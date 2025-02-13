Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Life stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.70 %. The stock closed at 618.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 629.30 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at 616.05 and closed at 618.80, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 636.95 and a low of 607.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 135,441.89 crore, HDFC Life remains within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of 511.10 to a high of 760.95. The BSE volume for the day was 69,158 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Life's share price has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at 631.60. Over the past year, HDFC Life shares have appreciated by 7.44%, also reaching 631.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.63%
3 Months-8.4%
6 Months-9.5%
YTD3.02%
1 Year7.44%
13 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1641.93Support 1612.78
Resistance 2654.02Support 2595.72
Resistance 3671.08Support 3583.63
13 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 23.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161414
    Buy13131212
    Hold4455
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2722 k

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Life closed at ₹618.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 636.95 & 607.80 yesterday to end at 629.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.