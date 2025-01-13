Hdfc Life Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Hdfc Life Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Life opened at ₹612.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹612.50. The stock reached a high of ₹614.70 and a low of ₹603.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹130,986.72 crore, HDFC Life's shares traded a volume of 45,201 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹760.95 and a low of ₹511.10.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Life on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|613.6
|Support 1
|602.0
|Resistance 2
|619.95
|Support 2
|596.75
|Resistance 3
|625.2
|Support 3
|590.4
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹788.0, 29.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|15
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1966 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
Hdfc Life Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹614.7 & ₹603.1 yesterday to end at ₹608.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend